Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 11:14 Hits: 4

Above, Joe Jackson performs Sunday Papers. Our failed political press is covering the 2022 election as if they were writing the Racing Forum. Professional tip: 1) Don't read stories based on national polls, and B) look at the actual early voting totals at the United States Elections Project.

Driftglass does a deep dive into journalism malpractice.

James Fallows says that there are only five media stories, but he's working on a sixth.

The Rectification of Names finds wan hope for 2022 because David Eff'ing Brooks is already writing the epitaph on the Democrats tombstone, and when has he ever been right?

The Psy of Life has a two-parter on gaslighting, and I maintain that Our Failed Political Press is gaslighting us.

Bonus Track: The Moderate Voice has a lovely piece up on Pit Bulls and how the've come full circle.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/mike-s-blog-round-3