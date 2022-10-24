The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Charges Dismissed For Man Who Stood In Line 7 Hours To Vote

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Charges Dismissed For Man Who Stood In Line 7 Hours To Vote

A Texas judge has dismissed politicized and cynical voter fraud charges against Hervis Rogers, a Houston man who drew national attention for waiting seven hours in line to vote in the March 2020 presidential primary. Via the Guardian:

Rogers, who is Black, became a symbol of tenacity when news of the circumstances surrounding his voting experience surfaced. He stuck around– – despite working two jobs, including one beginning at 6am– – and was among the last, potentially the last, Texas resident to vote, according to KERA news.

“I wanted to get my vote in, voice my opinion,” he said to a local ABC affiliate. “I wasn’t going to let anything stop me, so I waited it out.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/charges-dismissed-man-who-stood-line-7

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version