Neo-Nazis Descend On LA To Defend Kanye

One of the most horrendous aspects of Trump and the MAGA movement is that they've energized and aided in expanding the white supremacist/Neo-Nazi movement in teir efforts to court anyone to support them

And because of this, these purveyor's of hate have become publicly more brazen.

A converging of racist and antisemitic bastards on Saturday hung abhorrent banners along the Los Angeles' 405 highway, defending the unstable Kanye's vulgar attack on our Jewish brethren.

"Kanye is right about the Jews," was one.

Apparently this coven of creeps was led by Jon Minadeo II. The ADL has the goods on this cretin.

The Los Angeles Blade was Johnny-on-the-spot.

Yesterday a group of white neo-Nazi white supremacists led by the hate speech purveyor Jon Minadeo II, a person who was arrested for vile displays of antisemitism at the Auschwitz concentration camp museum memorial in Oświęcim, Poland just this past summer, has now brought his hate and racism to LA.

The ‘Goyim Defense League’ headed by Minadeo dropped vile banners over the busy 405 freeway in Los Angeles Saturday.

Minadeo and his band of hate mongers were acting in “support” of Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/neo-nazis-descend-la-defending-kanye

