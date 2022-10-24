Crazy Helmet Cam Footage: Russian Pilot Ejects Over Ukraine

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 13:33 Hits: 4

Sometimes Russian pilots take themselves out of the conflict in Ukraine. It's now been confirmed that he clipped powerlines, but had the presence of mind (and reflexes) to eject in time, albeit with a rough landing. He somehow survived.

Since this was pilot error in a sophisticated and expensive aircraft one wonders just how good these Russian pilots actually are.

Source: Aviationist



A crazy footage has started doing the rounds on social networks: posted by the popular Russian Fighterbomber Telegram channel (and then made available on their Youtube channel), the video shows the ejection of a Russian pilot from a Su-25SM involved in a mission over Ukraine. The pilot was carrying a GoPro-like action camera on his helmet/body, so we can get a pretty clear idea of what ejecting from a combat aircraft flying low level looks like. Several details can be gathered by replaying the video at slow speed: the aircraft involved in the incident appears to be the Su-25SM with bort number 09 red. Shortly after the pilot ejects, we get a glimpse at the Frogfoot: there seems to be fire coming out of one of the engines (the image seems reversed, so it should be the right one). Part of the tail is also missing. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/crazy-helmetcam-footage-russian-pilot