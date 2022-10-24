Dominion CEO On 60 Minutes Taunts Trump, And It Works

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 October 2022

The CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, John Poulos, broke his silence on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper on Sunday night, and that got under former President Donald Trump's very thin skin. Poulos explained how conspiracy theories had caused harm to his company and employees, and he debunked the outlandish lies that have endangered the CEO and his family.

"People have been put into danger. Their families have been put in danger. Their lives have been upended because of lies," Poulos said. "It was a very clear calculation that they knew they were lies. And they were repeating them and endorsing them."

Cooper asked, "It's important to you people admit what they said was wrong?"

"It's important to me. It's important to all the people whose families have been impacted by this," Poulos said. "Anderson, my kids still are not allowed to get any package from the front door until we verify that it's actually from a trusted sender."

Poulos walked us through the process and how Republican claims about voting improprieties just don't hold water. I suspect that Dominion's lawsuit against Fox News will devastate the network. Dominion's CEO has stayed largely silent until now.

The show was too much for Trump, so he took to his failing Truth Social platform to lash out.

