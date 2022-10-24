Trump Now Plotting To Overthrow Midterm Results In Philadelphia

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 13:54 Hits: 5

Oh, here we go again. Why even bother with elections? Once the Republican primary is over, we should announce the Republicans the winner by acclamation! Because any election that doesn't result in a Republican win is by definition fraudulent, and Black voters shouldn't count anyway, amirite? Via Rolling Stone:

IN EARLY SEPTEMBER, Donald Trump welcomed a handful of Republican allies to Manhattan’s Trump Tower with an urgent message: He saw a “scam” happening with midterm election voting in Philadelphia and elsewhere in Pennsylvania, and he wanted conservatives to do something about it.

“During our briefing, he was concerned that 2020 is going to happen again in 2022,” says former senior Trump administration official Michael Caputo, referencing Trump’s debunked assertion that voter fraud in Philadelphia helped win Pennsylvania for Joe Biden. Caputo — who attended the meeting alongside Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko and retired CIA officer Sam Faddis — says they had a message back to the former president: “Our team encouraged him to be concerned … [Furthermore], I’m advising Republicans to recruit and train election observers and a team of attorneys to oversee historically problematic [Editor's note: They mean Black] precincts.”

But it’s not just one meeting, and it’s not just Philly.

