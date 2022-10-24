ABC's This Week: Kari Lake Busted For 'Voter Fraud' Lies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 13:55 Hits: 5

Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake was caught lying several times on ABC's This Week when host Karl fact-checked her usual voter fraud lies.

Karl spent a lot of time going over many of Lake's fraudulent claims and asked if she would concede if she lost the election, as well as if she would try then to limit all types of mail-in and early voting if she won.

Transcript via ABC:

KARL (on camera): My question is, whether or not you would limit mail-in voting, limit early voting, given that so many people in this state, it’s like 90 percent, vote early in this state or use early ballots. LAKE: We want to shore up our elections, so they are very honest. And every voter knows that it’s an honest system. Let me just give you a couple of facts. KARL: Yes. LAKE: Two thousand mail-in ballots were accepted by Maricopa County after Election Day in 2020. After Election Day. KARL (voice over): That was a new one on us. So, we took the claim to election officials in Maricopa County, who told us it's just not true. In fact, no ballots were accepted after the election day, 7:00 p.m. deadline. Some ballots were scanned the next morning, giving them a time stamp after Election Day. But, again, those ballots were turned in on Election Day by the deadline. read more

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/kari-lake-busted-lying-week