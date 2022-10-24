Cheney Dubs Kevin McCarthy Leader Of GOP's Pro-Putin Wing

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 14:02 Hits: 4

A Republican putting their own blind ambition ahead of the national interest? Say it ain't so. Kevin McCarthy has already threatened to cut funding for Ukraine if the Republicans win back control of the House of Representatives. While this is a ploy by McCarthy as the ultimate authority for this still resides with the president right now, McCarthy currying favor with the most radical elements in his party, simply so that he can become Speaker, against the majority of security officials and American public opinion is a worrying sign.

Source: Politico



Rep. Liz Cheney on Sunday branded Kevin McCarthy the leader of the “pro-Putin” wing of the GOP after the House minority leader suggested cutting U.S. funding of Ukraine’s war effort.

In an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet The Press,” the Wyoming Republican, who has been unremitting in her criticism over her own party’s turn to Trumpism, unleashed a litany of concerns over McCarthy’s potential speakership should Republicans win the House in November.

“Look, the speaker is second in line to the presidency,” Cheney said. “At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to do the right thing, or do something that serves his own political purpose, he always chooses to serve his own political purpose.

