Tucker Carlson Attacks NRCC Chair To Defend Son Buckley

Tucker Carlson made a phone call and gave an ultimatum to Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), chairman of the House Republican Campaign Committee.

Either expose who mentioned his 25-year-old son in a Daily Beast article or he would blame Emmer, and most likely attack him.

Buckley Carlson was hired by Rep Jim Banks in 2019 and is now his communications director. His name (Buckley? Yeah.) was briefly mentioned in this Daily Beast article about the inner-workings and the infighting of the Republican leadership.

That was too much for Carlson, so he called Emmer to vent and threaten.

Jonathan Swan of Axios details what Carlson said, "Either reveal which staff member took a swipe at Carlson's son, a Capitol Hill aide, in an article about internal House GOP politicking — or the Fox host would assume Emmer himself was to blame for the quote."

In other words, either give up what Carlson considers to be a "leaker" of his son's name, or Emmer would be blamed, and Carlson would crucify him on his highly rated Fox News program.

Buckley is not a child and is working on Capitol Hill -- that fact is not off-limits to journalists.

