Ted Cruz Ran *Into* The Closet During Jan 6 Insurrection

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 16:17 Hits: 3

Ted Cruz is released his own book called "Justice Corrupted" which attacks "the Left," but in it, he admits that after thousands of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol, he hid in a closet.

Cruz admitted there was chaos and confusion at the US Capitol when the MAGA mob violently tried to breach the walls of the legislative branch of the US government.

Newsweek has the details.

In his book Cruz continued: "While we waited for the Capitol to be secured, I assembled our coalition in a back room (really, a supply closet with stacked chairs) to discuss what we should do next. "Several members of the group argued that in the face of the riot, we should suspend our objections and vote to certify the election. I understood the sentiment. But I vehemently disagreed with it. I urged my colleagues that the course of action we were advocating was the right and principled one."

Voting with seditionists who incited a ransacking of the Capitol, while Trump and his many allies were attempting a coup against the free and fair election of 2020, is not principled in any way.

Even after that horrific day in which he cowered in a supply closet, Cancún Cruz stood with the traitors and rioters and voted against certifying the election results from Arizona.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/ted-cruz-runs-closet-during-jan-6