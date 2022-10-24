Bannon Threatens Dr. Fauci's Family

Articles

Free pending his appeal for Contempt of Congress, pardoned felon Steve Bannon said that Dr. Fauci and his entire family would be investigated by the MAGA cult if and when they reclaim Congress.

Bannon was speaking to Steve Cortez on his "War Room Pandemic Podcast" on Real America's Voice when he made his threats.

Bannon promised to destroy the Democratic Party as an institution, and then he switched to Anthony Fauci, the highly competent doctor that Trump uses as a fall guy to cover for his pandemic failures.

"The whole Fauci family is going to be welcomed to the investigations. The entire family," he threatened.

Bannon said the podcast was taken off Twitter because he had threatened Christopher Wray and Dr. Fauci.

"Their day is coming," he said. And forecasted that paybacks are coming across the board.

MAGA does want to destroy the Democratic Party so they can rule with an iron fist, led by a narcissistic fascist under a Christian theocracy.

Christian Nationalists are hoping the mid-terms open the door to their ham-handed rule. It's up to us to stop them, at the ballot box.

Bannon today: “On 8 Nov, when we destroy the Dem Party as a national political institution and end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family - welcome to the investigations. Paybacks across the board.” pic.twitter.com/gPUPZ7oE2y read more

