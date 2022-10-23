Russian Propagandist Suggests Drowning Ukrainian Children In River

Articles

Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022

RT director Anton Krasovski (a colleague of the vile Margarita Simonyan) suggested that the best method of ridding Ukraine of children in the old Soviet Union who called Russia occupiers then would have been to simply drown them in the river.

Since nothing, or nearly nothing, happens on these shows by chance, some are suggesting that such talk is a prelude to Russia blowing up the Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region in the coming weeks, which if it happens would certainly kill thousands of civilians. The idea is that it prepares the Russian public for future war crimes on an even larger scale.

JULIA Davis, an American journalist who monitors Russian media and publishes clips with subtitles to bring Russian propaganda closer to Western audiences, published a clip from a show on pro-regime Russian television Russia Today, which is financed from the Russian budget. The video shows a chilling conversation between RT director Anton Krasovski and SF writer Sergej Lukyanenko. At one point, Lukyanenko says that he visited Ukraine in the 1980s and that Ukrainian children told him that the country was under the occupation of Moscow. RT's director responded with a chilling tirade. read more

