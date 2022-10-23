No One Seems To Understand What The Hell Marsha Blackburn Is Talking About

Articles

Republicans have no solutions for the problems in our country. With the Southern border, their only solution is to finish former President Donald Trump's ego wall, which he recently falsely claimed that he had completed it while in office. Every time there is a drug seizure by the border, Republicans blame it on the open border that isn't really open. Every single time. They do this knowing full well that seized illegal drugs means that the system is working.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn is very upset about this.

Biden’s fentanyl crisis continues as 22 POUNDS of deadly fentanyl were seized by West Tennessee Drug Task Force agents.

Biden’s open border policies are allowing this illicit drug to flow across our southern border and into Tennessee communities. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 22, 2022

Twitter users were confused.

Wait, if it was seized by agents, the system is working. Thank you Mr. President. read more

