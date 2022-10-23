The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

No One Seems To Understand What The Hell Marsha Blackburn Is Talking About

No One Seems To Understand What The Hell Marsha Blackburn Is Talking About

Republicans have no solutions for the problems in our country. With the Southern border, their only solution is to finish former President Donald Trump's ego wall, which he recently falsely claimed that he had completed it while in office. Every time there is a drug seizure by the border, Republicans blame it on the open border that isn't really open. Every single time. They do this knowing full well that seized illegal drugs means that the system is working.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn is very upset about this.

Twitter users were confused.

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/no-one-seems-understand-what-hell-marsha

