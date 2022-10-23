Tiffany Cross Slyly Shreds Tucker Carlson

Articles

This week, Carlson likened MSNBC hosts Cross and Reid to Rwandan genocide propagandists. It was over-the-top ridiculous but also potentially dangerous. When he’s not promoting white supremacy, endangering journalists is one of Carlson's favorite on-air pursuits.

I suspect this particularly vicious attack, which probably gave Carlson the extra satisfaction of smearing and endangering Black women, was done to assuage his embarrassment, after Carlson spent nearly twofull shows slobbering over Kanye West - just days before his new Black friend got kicked off off Instagram and Twitter for his anti-Semitism and shortly before Carlson got caught editing out, and thus sanitizing, some of West’s anti-Semitic rants and bonkers conspiracy theories.

