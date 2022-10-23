Ronny LOL Jackson Embarrassingly Gushes Over Trump's Health At Rally

Articles

Quack doctor Ronny Jackon who became a Texas Congressman really loves him some Donald Trump. At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas earlier this year. the former President said that his White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, "loved looking at my body," and we don't doubt that one bit!

Lumpy still hasn't paid back the city of El Paso the more than $500,000 he owes for hosting his 2019 rally there, but it didn't stop him from going back to Texas to hold another rally.

Jackson took to the stage with AC/DC's Thunderstruck playing, forgetting the massive talent on the right, including Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.

After prancing on the stage, Jackson yelled, "I was the physician for the healthiest president who ever lived - Donald J. Trump!"

Ronny Gone Wild!

