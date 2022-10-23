Fox News Host To Mike Lee: 'You Were On Board' With Election Overthrow Plot

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 14:09 Hits: 0

Fox News host Shannon Bream challenged Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) over his role in a plot to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview on Fox News, Bream noted that Lee has been accused of

participating in a plot to use fake electors to change the outcome of the presidential election.

Lee was caught sending text messages to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the fake electors plot.

"I'm trying to figure out a path," Lee wrote in one text.

Bream asked the senator to explain the text messages.

Lee argued there was "not a scintilla of truth" to the allegations despite the text messages being a matter of public record.

"I made phone calls to investigate the truthfulness of those [fake elector] rumors," Lee said. "That's all. Not advocating, just investigating the truthfulness of them. It's the only scenario in which Congress would have had a role. I concluded after my investigation that the rumors were false. And on that basis, I voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election."

"So when you say I'm looking for a path forward," Bream countered, "that path forward would suggest that you were at some point on board with the idea."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/fox-news-host-mike-lee-you-were-board