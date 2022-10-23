Trumpers Sing National Anthem When Ex-POTUS Brings Up Jan. 6 Sedition

Articles

Former President Donald Trump gave a rambling speech to air his grievances about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, migrants, Beto O'Rourke, and, of course, the 2020 election on Saturday night in Robstown, Texas.

The presidential election took place 719 days ago, but Trump's narcissistic brain won't allow him to accept defeat, even if it destroys this country. As the former President whined about Jan. 6 in an attempt to tie it as a reaction to voter fraud, you could hear people in the back singing the National Anthem.

It was a disturbing scene to watch as the entire crowd began singing with those in the back. Trump almost looked rattled that he was interrupted, but then he started smiling.

Approximately 114 US Capitol Police officers were injured during the attack. At least 928 people have been charged for their roles in the Capitol insurrection so far. The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, Stewart Rhodes, and four other members are facing charges of seditious conspiracy.

But sure, the National Anthem.

The Houston Chronicle reports:

Trump said he wished Paxton had worked with him in the White House, saying Paxton would have "figured out that voter fraud in about two minutes." "I wish I had him as attorney general," Trump said. read more

