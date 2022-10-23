Have No Fear! Elections Are Secure! Ron Johnson Is Here!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 17:30 Hits: 0

Even though the 2020 elections were on of the most secure in any in the history of the country, one can never be too careful.

So Senator Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) has taken it upon himself to set up an election security portal for people to report any voting irregularities they witness, real or imagined:

Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign is taking steps to assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with all applicable laws. In partnership with the Republican Party of Wisconsin (RPW) and the Republican National Committee (RNC), conservatives in Wisconsin are investing in election integrity efforts to ensure the 2022 elections are free and fair. “Everyone in Wisconsin should have the assurance that their vote counts and it will not be canceled by a fraudulent vote,” said U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. “We are doing everything in our power in 2022 to restore confidence in our election by ensuring Wisconsin elections laws are fully complied with. We will continue to coordinate with the committees to make sure this election is free and fair, and that everyone can have full confidence in the final results.” read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/have-no-fear-elections-are-secure-ron