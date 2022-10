Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 11:54 Hits: 2

The economy is a top concern this midterm election, but voters have other things on their minds, too. We hear from early voters in a competitive North Carolina House district.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/23/1130782352/politics-chat-the-deciding-factors-for-early-voters-in-north-carolina