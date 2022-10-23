Lisa Murkowski Endorses Democrat Mary Peltola Over Sarah Palin

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 15:18 Hits: 2

If anyone was worried that Sarah Palin was going to win the race for Alaska's congressional seat rest assured you can breathe easier now. That race is over with Murkowski's endorsement of her longtime friend and Democrat, Mary Peltola.

Source: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska’s Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she plans on ranking Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola first in the U.S. House race on the November ballot, where Murkowski’s own name will also appear as she runs for a fourth term.

...

“I can’t help but think of our new partner here in the Congress. I miss Don Young every single day, I think we all do,” Murkowski said. “It’s gonna be impossible to replace him, but I will tell you I’m so happy to welcome Mary Peltola as our representative for all of Alaska.”

After her speech, an Anchorage Daily News reporter asked if she plans on picking Peltola first under the state’s new ranked choice voting system.

“Yeah, I am,” Murkowski said.

A reporter from a national newspaper asked Murkowski about the reason a Republican elected official would so readily offer praise to a Democrat.

“You can tell she’s a D.C. reporter,” Murkowski said, smiling. “Because in Alaska, I think it’s still different. Mary is a friend ... We have been friends for 25 years, and the fact that we’re Republican and Democrat has never interfered with that friendship.”

