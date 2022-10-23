Liz Cheney Slams Mitch McConnell For 'Political Calculation' To Ignore Trump

Articles

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday after he criticized her for speaking out against former President Donald Trump.

During an interview on

Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd pointed to reports that McConnell had disagreed with Cheney after she put her leadership position in jeopardy by opposing Trump's election lies.

"Obviously, the idea that we could simply ignore Donald Trump and the threat would go away is clearly wrong," Cheney told Todd. "And I think that, you know, Leader McConnell and Leader McCarthy obviously have taken slightly different approaches to Donald Trump. Leader McCarthy is embracing him. Leader McConnell has thought we can ignore him and go forward as a party without him continuing to have power and authority."

"That's clearly not the case," she insisted. "And my view from the beginning has been, you know, we have to, as a party, reject insurrection; we have to reject what he stands for. I don't think this is an issue about which you can make a political calculation. I think it matters too much."

Cheney added: "Clearly, Leader McConnell and I do not see eye to eye."

