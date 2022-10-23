'Demon Sperm' Doctor Prays For Holy Ghost Virus To Destroy Voting Machines

Articles

Crackpot 'pediatrician' Stella Immanuel, who believes alien DNA is used in vaccines, told the QAnon Reawaken America tour to pray that a Holy ghost virus is sent to destroy computers and voting machines because they are trying to program the people.

"We need to pray that any machine, any satellite, any computer that is trying to destroy our people. trying to program our people. We need to pray -- God -- will release fire to destroy them," Immanuel said.

"We need to pray and crush the demonic satellites, we need to send the Holy Ghost virus into the computers to destroy them so that they will not function until our election is over," she said.

Emanuel shtick is to merge QAnon conspiracies, anti-vaccine rhetoric, and crack pot theories like vaccines pumping nano-particles into people which changes them into transhumans with some Bible verses.

To a layman like me this appears to be some form of MAGA mental illness.

Trump actually called Immanuel 'impressive' because she loved hydroxychloroquine even though she claimed vaccines are made with alien DNA.

