Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 11:00 Hits: 2

Ad spending this election season is estimated at nearly $10 billion, surpassing even the 2020 presidential election. We look at two ads and what's at stake these midterms.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/22/1130445425/midterm-elections-biden-dr-oz-tim-ryan-ads