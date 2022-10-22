The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Disgusting': Trump-Backed NC Candidate Wants To Create An Abortion Panel

Trump-endorsed Bo Hines is facing off with his Democratic opponent, Wiley Nickel, in North Carolina's competitive 13th Congressional District. The difference between the two men is staggering. Nickel is serving in the N.C. State Senate, and was a White House staffer for former President Barack Obama. In contrast, Hines once played college football. That's it. That's the 27-year-old's political resumé.

And yet, with zero political experience and having never worked an actual job -- aside from a Capitol Hill internship -- Hines thinks he has somehow earned a seat in Congress. And why not? Republicans nominated Herschel Walker in Georgia.

Republicans have been trying to distance themselves from the topic of abortion ever since the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned Roe, and that didn't sit well with women -- or friends of women. You know, the ones that don't hate us for being women.

WRAL: reports:

Hines thinks abortion should be unlawful except in cases where a mother's life is at risk. He wants victims of rape and incest to be allowed to get an abortion on a case-by-case basis through a community-level review process outside the jurisdiction of the federal government.

