Republicans Want A National 'Don't Say Gay' Law

Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022

Following in the footsteps of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, congressional Republicans are pushing for a bill to make his infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill national.

The measure would prohibit the use of federal funds “to develop, implement, facilitate, or fund any sexually-oriented program, event, or literature for children under the age of 10,” the bill reads.

The bill, introduced by Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson along with 32 other GOP members of Congress, defines sexually oriented materials as “any depiction, description, or simulation of sexual activity, any lewd or lascivious depiction or description of human genitals, or any topic involving gender identity, gender dysphoria, transgenderism, sexual orientation, or related subjects.”

Johnson calls the bill the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act” and went on a Twitter tirade explaining it, starting with the disgusting accusation that “The Democrat [sic] Party and their cultural allies are on a crusade to immerse young children in sexual imagery and radical gender ideology at school and in public.”

