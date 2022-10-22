The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden's Not Taking Republicans' Shit: 'Who The Hell Do They Think They Are?'

President Joe Biden isn't fooling around after Republicans seem intent on stopping any relief he can bring to struggling Americans. This time, MAGA Republicans (yes, he called them that again) are zeroing in on Biden's student loan forgiveness. A U.S. appeals court temporarily blocked Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in college student loans on Friday. This happened, of course, in Republican-led states.

Biden called out the Republicans that were happy to accept forgiven business loans (looking at you, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others) for themselves but called Americans seeking college debt relief "slackers."

"I don't want to hear it from Maga Republicans who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debts, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven," President Dark Brandon said. "Marjorie Taylor Greene, she and her husband got over $180,000 in business loans."

A gasp could be heard from the audience when Biden noted that Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida received millions in forgivable pandemic relief, but he isn't willing to help everyday Americans.

