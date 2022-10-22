The Corrupt Cycle Of Dirty Oil Money In One Tweet

Articles

Climate action campaigner Jamie Henn on Thursday summarized powerful fossil fuel companies' plan to ensure Americans remain "addicted to their product" by weakening the Biden administration's renewable energy policies, saying oil and gas companies are "doing everything they can to block clean energy and climate action" while households across the country face climbing costs.

Henn pointed to reporting in The New York Times about the lobbying push that has already been started by the American Gas Association (AGA), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and other pro-fossil fuel groups as they anticipate the Republican Party's potential takeover of Congress after the November 8 midterm elections.

As the Times reported, the groups are planning to "intensify oversight of the Energy Department" to challenge the Biden administration's High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Act, which will offer rebates as high as $14,000 to low- and middle-income households if they replace gas furnaces and stoves with electric-powered appliances.

