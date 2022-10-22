Karma Comes For Some Russian Propagandists

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 14:28 Hits: 0

The group tried to get across the Antonovsky Bridge at night, after curfew, ostensibly with stolen goods from the Kherson region. That was a mistake. Oleg Klokov, director of Tavria TV and Radio Company, was killed in an attack on the Antonovsky Bridge. In October, he came to Kherson to help the occupiers launch the Tavria propaganda channel. He also has had some connection to the higher echelons of the GRU, Russia's military intelligence directorate and largest foreign intelligence agency.

Source: cablefree

This is reported by information sources controlled by the Russian occupiers, reports Center for Investigative Journalism.

According to Russian Alexander Malkevich, who manages the propaganda media based on local TV channels in the occupied Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Oleg Klokov, director of Tavria TV and Radio Company, was killed in an attack on the Antonovsky Bridge.

Previously, he worked in the Moscow government and on the channels “Moscow 24”, “Channel One” and “Russia Today”. In October, he came to Kherson to help the occupiers launch the Tavria propaganda channel.

Malkevich reports that a total of four people have died, two of whom were employees of the occupation television channel.

