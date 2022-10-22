Will Republicans Suffer The Same Fate As The Tories? I Wish

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 14:31 Hits: 0

Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen is, most of the time, a deceitful, propaganda-spewing Republican hack, but when he writes about what his party needs to do to succeed, he's capable of being sincere. Today's column, headlined "Liz Truss’s Resignation Is a Warning for Republicans," genuinely expresses a fear of GOP failure. Olsen writes:

Republicans should take note of [Truss's] mistakes if they want to avoid a similar debacle after the midterms and in 2024.

Truss’s first mistake was to push a radical economic agenda she did not campaign on.... She had promised some modest tax reductions and offered rhetorical backing for deregulation. But those were far short of the sweeping tax cuts she and her chancellor of the exchequer unveiled in their now-infamous mini-budget proposed in late September.

Failing to prepare public opinion for her proposals meant there was no widespread support for them in any segment of British society. Conservative MPs who championed fiscal stability were gobsmacked at the prospect of widening deficits as far as the eye could see. The broader public backed more spending and taxation, not less....

