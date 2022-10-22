Dr. Oz Addiction Panel Swayed Expert To Support Fetterman

Articles

Speaking with ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce after the event, expert Justyn Payton made it clear what he thought of the “dog and pony show” that was Oz’s panel discussion. “Outside of securing the border, I didn’t hear a plan,” Payton said. “It’s the same old – you know, how can we force them into detox? How can we secure the border?”

Asked if he thinks Oz would make a dent in the opioid crisis, Payton responded by declaring that he had been “pretty undecided” before the panel but now knows “which way I’m gonna lean.”

Spending an hour with Dr. Oz “actually, you think, swayed you away from him?” Bruce asked.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” Payton replied. He blasted Oz for leaving the event “without even asking a question or answering any questions." He was also appalled by the absence of "grieving parents of people who lost children to an overdose or children who have lost parents to an overdose. They weren’t invited.”

“I’m insulted,” Payton added.

