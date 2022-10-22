Judge Who Ruled CFPB Unconstitutional Got Big Cash From Banks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022

The judge who ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau unconstitutional got $10,500 in campaign donations from the same businesses that just got a bigger return via his ruling.

The ruling was handed down by a panel of Trump-appointed judges on the conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals last week. The court is “often actively sought out by right-wing lawyers and corporate interests looking for a friendly audience,” Common Dreams noted. That cohort must be happy now.

More from Common Dreams:

Wednesday's decision, which stems from a case brought by payday lending groups, deems the CFPB's structure unconstitutional because it receives funding through the Federal Reserve System rather than Congress, a design that was aimed at ensuring the watchdog agency's independence. … While the case focused specifically on the bureau's Payday Lending Rule, the panel's decision could have sweeping implications for the CFPB's ability to issue any rules aimed at shielding consumers from corporate abuses. read more

