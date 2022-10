Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 22:18 Hits: 6

We are now 18 days out from the midterm elections and are seeing some movement towards Republicans in the battle to control Congress, according to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast. Galen Druke looks at why this might be and where each party does well with voters when it comes to hot-button issues.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-republicans-odds-of-controlling-congress-have-improved/