Cowardly Chaffetz Too Afraid To Walk In Philadelphia

Former Congressman and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz made a fool of himself trying to amplify Fox News' crime wave culture war in support of Mehmet Oz by claiming he was terrified to leave his hotel in Philadelphia.

Sean Hannity continues to run campaign events for Republicans exemplified by Wednesday's town hall in support of Dr. Oz.

On Thursday, it was to highlight how lawless Pennsylvania supposedly is and how Fetterman is almost a criminal himself..

"I got to tell you. I was in Philadelphia. The moment I walked out of my hotel in downtown Philadelphia, it felt dangerous," he quivered. "There were homeless!"

"It was terrible," he said.

What a f***ing coward. Homeless people!! Note to Jason: Homeless people are not criminals.

Chaffetz also called John Fetterman a thug.

Chaffetz' fearmongering is why this country is reeling when it should be healing from the pandemic.

Philadelphia is the sixth largest city in the country so of course there will be more crime there than most, but watching Chaffetz quaking in his boots, too afraid to leave his hotel room is about as pathetic as it gets.

