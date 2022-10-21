Channel 4 Bids Adieu To Liz Truss Via Taylor Swift

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 22:31 Hits: 4

Completely appropriate song to send Truss into a well-deserved retirement.

Source: Billboard

"So it’s gonna be forever… or it’s gonna go down in flames..." Liz Truss may be out as U.K. prime minister, but one of the country’s major news channels sent her off with a montage set to a Taylor Swift smash.

While the outgoing politician lasted just 44 days in office before resigning, the cheeky tribute was particularly fitting considering she posted a selfie with the superstar back in 2019 while attending the BAFTAs.

A reporter for Channel 4 News opened the segment by saying, “Miss Truss said that her favorite song was ‘Blank Space’ by Taylor Swift. We’ll leave you with that and some images of her. Good night.”