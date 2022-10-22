Halloween Has Already Been Won!

Articles

Every year, I used to look forward to seeing the synchronized Halloween decorations. You know, a house with the lights synced up to music like Thriller or Monster Mash. And forgive me, part of me has always been glad that I didn't have to pay the electric bills for these people.

But with the advent of new technology, things have changed. The big thing right now is projection decorations, which are impressive and more sinister, but not as fun or, to me anyway, as impressive. But there are other technologies at play too. This one uses not only the synchronized lights on the house, but a fleet of drones to add to the decorations up to 400 feet in the air. I'll admit, I got a kick out of watching Slimer from Ghostbusters being pulled into the plasma trap. Pretty damn clever.

