Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

If the bill were to become law, it could affect not only schools but also programs, events and literature at any federally-funded institution. But its prospects are dim for now.

(Image credit: Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/21/1130297123/national-dont-say-gay-stop-children-sexualization-bill