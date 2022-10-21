Stop The Steal Founder And Baked Alaska: Dems Should Be Imprisoned

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 11:17 Hits: 8

Far right-wing dim bulb "Baked Alaska" pleaded guilty in July for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Ali Alexander, the Stop The Steal founder, testified for nearly three hours before a grand jury in June. So, it had to be a reunion of sorts when Baked Alaska interviewed Alexander for what I assume is his podcast.

Via Right Wing Watch:

Alexander, who recently openly advocated for Christian fascism and "a violent Christian crusade" against his perceived political opponents, said that the next three months are likely going to be among the top five most important moments in American history.

"It's all about willpower," Alexander said. "Are you willing to set yourself on fire for what you want? To win? And our side has got to be a higher concentration of 'yes.' Right now, [Democrats are] willing to break the Constitution, break the law, imprison prison political prisoners, act like Soviet punks, and do all of that. We have to plus-one that. We have to jail Democrats. We have to censor their asses. We have to make them beg for a peace treaty with us, for an understanding. There's no point in coming to an understanding before we have buy-in from them, so we've got to make them hurt."