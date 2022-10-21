George Conway: Georgia Has The 'Smoking Gun' Against Trump

Articles

Friday, 21 October 2022

Conservative lawyer and husband to 'Ms. alternative facts,' George Conway told CNN, that while Trump has big problem with the feds, but right now it's the state of Georgia has Trump claiming under oath to things he knew were a lie.



"A federal judge uses the term conspiracy, what does that signal about potential legal exposure?" Anderson Cooper asked.

Conway said Trump is in big trouble with the feds, but pivoted to Georgia.

"What this is, is a smoking gun in Georgia because if you look at what the judge describes here at these e-mails, they file a lawsuit, a state court lawsuit in early December, December 4th, making various allegations about dead people voting, about felons voting, about unregistered voters voting," he said.

"And by the end of December, [Trump] is aware that these allegations are false, and that's the e-mail that the judge votes here, one of the e-mails where Eastman says, 'the president has since been made aware that some of the allegations have been inaccurate,'" he continued. "And then the lawyers go and have him file a federal lawsuit where Trump certified under oath and verifies under oath that these allegations were in fact, true."

"That's perjury and that certainly evidence of federal crimes, BUT, remember, when Eastman makes this statement, it's December 31st," Conway noted.

