Marge Greene And The Future Of The GOP

A baffled Stephanie Ruhle talked about the appeal of Marge Greene, and interviewed Mark McKinnon and David Plouffe about what that means for life after midterms.

"They love Marjorie Taylor Greene here," McKinnon said.

"Everybody you talk to, and the more contentious she is -- and one of the really interesting things we found is that when she got thrown off the committees. So people saw that as affirmation about why they like to. They want her to fight, they wanted to break stuff. They want to basically throw a big middle finger to Washington. That's exactly what they're doing."

"Fight for what?" Ruhle said. "You just said it. She doesn't have a single committee assignment. You see her on TV, all day, every day. I never talk about her on this show until now, because she absolutely no policy influence. So what is it that people are backing? She has nothing that improves their lives."

"That's about to change," McKinnon said.

"The party has moved to her now. As the party become more like Marjorie Taylor Greene and less like Kevin McCarthy. The point is the next congress is going to look like a lot like Marjorie Taylor Greene. And she's going to be ascendant, and she's gonna have a lot of power and influence. And she has a very clear legislative agenda."

She asked David Plouffe what this says about America.

"Well, Stephanie, that should greatly concern us. Because I don't think we are going to be out of the woods in terms of whether we're going to maintain our democracy," Plouffe said.

He said her support is growing.

