Looks Like Lindsey Graham Must Testify Before GA Grand Jury

Lindsey Graham has to appear before a Georgia grand jury investigating Trump's attempts to manipulate the state’s presidential election results, a federal appeals court ruled yesterday. As we know, Lindsey allegedly called Georgia election official Brad Raffensberger and attempted to interfere on behalf of Trump. Via the Washington Post:

Graham’s lawyers had asked the court to block a subpoena from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), claiming that a sitting senator is shielded from such investigations. But a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit denied Graham’s request and upheld a lower-court ruling narrowing the range of questions prosecutors can ask.

“Senator Graham has failed to demonstrate that this approach will violate his rights under the Speech and Debate Clause,” the order states, referring to the constitutional provision that protects lawmakers from being questioned about legislative activity.

Graham can ask the full appeals court to reconsider the order or ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/looks-lindsey-graham-will-testify-ga-grand

