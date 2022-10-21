A Great Day For Biden's Student Loan Relief

Articles

Thursday was a very good day for Dark Brandon and his student loan forgiveness plan.

First, a lawsuit filed by the misnamed Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty (WILL) didn't even get their proverbial foot in the door at the Supreme Court of the United States:

As was the case in the two lower courts that WILL tried to get this frivolous lawsuit heard, they did not have legal standing. But even though this outcome was simple to see coming, that didn't stop the WILL lawyers from mewling all the way home:

"Of course, we are disappointed that the court denied us emergency relief," Dan Lennington, deputy counsel for Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, said in a statement. "But that does not make the program lawful. Student loan forgiveness will remain under review by the courts and could possibly still be paused as we advocated for this week."

To be fair, WILL couldn't very well argue their real reason for trying to stop the program - that Black people and other minorities would benefit from it instead of it solely helping white people.

There was another victory for Dark Brandon in Missouri, when a lawsuit filed by six Republican states was also rejected:

