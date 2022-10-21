BREAKING: Steve Bannon Sentenced To Four Months And A $6500 Fine

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
All the pardons from the Trump White House couldn't help Steve Bannon today. Four months and a $6500 fine. NOT ENOUGH.
The corrupt, traitorous, con man and blowhard will spend the next four months in jail for Contempt of Congress, after he refused to testify to the January 6 Committee.
I'm sure the fellow corrupt, traitorous, con man and blowhard at Mar A Lago is content that Bannon obeyed the rules about snitching.
And the sentence isn't nearly long enough, given how many dollars this jerk has conned out of his minions. But Trump pardoned him for that before he spent one day in jail.
Enjoy prison, Steve.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/breaking-steve-bannon-sentenced-four