BREAKING: Steve Bannon Sentenced To Four Months And A $6500 Fine

All the pardons from the Trump White House couldn't help Steve Bannon today. Four months and a $6500 fine. NOT ENOUGH.

???? SENTENCE: Former WH senior counselor Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in jail and a $6,500 fine on two counts of contempt of Congress.

But: Judge Nichols says he will stay the sentence if Bannon files his expected appeal. https://t.co/IfWjLma4Mr — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) October 21, 2022

The corrupt, traitorous, con man and blowhard will spend the next four months in jail for Contempt of Congress, after he refused to testify to the January 6 Committee.

I'm sure the fellow corrupt, traitorous, con man and blowhard at Mar A Lago is content that Bannon obeyed the rules about snitching.

And the sentence isn't nearly long enough, given how many dollars this jerk has conned out of his minions. But Trump pardoned him for that before he spent one day in jail.

Enjoy prison, Steve.

