Mastriano: Philly Kidnaps Homeless Kids To Perform Gender Experiments

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 15:49 Hits: 5

Extreme right-wing conspiracy nut and election denier Doug Mastriano attacked Children's Hospital in Philadelphia, claiming they are performing experiments on homeless kids while Josh Shapiro looks the other way.

Speaking with David Brody on RAV, the interview turned horrid.

"Is Shapiro complicit in this grooming we hear about?" Brody asked.

(Where does he hear it from? Scumbag liars, that's where.)

"He sure is," Mastriano said.

"And on top of all this, he is standing aside while the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is grabbing homeless kids and kids in foster care apparently and experimenting on them with gender transitioning; something that's irreversible," Mastriano said.

This garbage comes courtesy of right-wing scumbags like Libs of TikTok, QAnon, and the MAGA cult media, who take an operator's inaccurate response to a question and turn it into "kidnappings, grooming, mutilations, and pedophilia."

U.S. democracy is crumbling under the weight of so many liars, fearmongers, and outright criminals running for public office, all enabled by Fox News and other wingnut media outlets.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/mastriano-claims-philly-kidnapping