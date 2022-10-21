Contents Of Mar-a-Lago Docs Revealed, And It's Worse Than We Thought

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 15:52 Hits: 4

The contents of some of the classified documents recovered by the FBI during the search of Donald Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, have been revealed, and it isn't very comforting. Unless, of course, you don't love this country. Some of the docs included highly sensitive intelligence regarding Iran and China. If they were/have been shared with others, such information could expose intelligence-gathering methods that the U.S. wants to keep hidden from the world for obvious reasons.

The Washington Post reports:

At least one of the documents seized by the FBI describes Iran's missile program, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing investigation. Other documents described highly sensitive intelligence work aimed at China, they said.

Unauthorized disclosures of specific information in the documents would pose multiple risks, experts say. People aiding U.S. intelligence efforts could be endangered, and collection methods could be compromised. In addition, other countries or U.S. adversaries could retaliate against the United States for actions it has taken in secret.

The secret documents about Iran and China are considered among the most sensitive the FBI has recovered to date in its investigation of Trump and his aides for possible mishandling of classified information, obstruction and destruction of government records, the people said.

