Carlson Admits It: Elections Only Legitimate If GOP Wins

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ranted Thursday evening that the only way Americans can be sure Arizona's upcoming election was fair is if Kari Lake wins.

The Fox News host takes voter fraud lies to new heights of absurdity.

The first 12 minutes of his program was nothing more than a Kari Lake for Arizona Governor infomercial. A multi-million dollar extravaganza paid for by the Murdochs.

Most of Carlson's attacks were directed at any media outlet that didn't embrace her voter fraud lies and wingnut conspiracies.

Carlson called the media coverage on Lake, filled with propaganda, just like in North Korea.

If any broadcast media acts like North Korea, it's Fox News. (h/t Media Matters for the transcript)

So, how does Katie Hobbs plan to win? Well, this week, Hobbs, who is again the Secretary of State of Arizona -- in charge of elections -- announced that thousands of voters mistakenly received a ballot that had only federal races on it. Now, there's no proof this was deliberate, but it kind of undercuts the whole "election denier attack" when you send out thousands of faulty ballots a few weeks before the election.

