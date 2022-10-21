The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

That Time Larry Kudlow Gushed About Liz Truss

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

That Time Larry Kudlow Gushed About Liz Truss

Less than a month after Kudlow said this Liz Truss would resign as British Prime Minister and leave office in disgrace.

Source: The Wrap

Larry Kudlow, the Fox Business host and former Director of the National Economic Council under Trump, touted former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ economic plan less than a month ago, on a clip that has resurfaced, hilariously, thanks to Twitter.

“The U.S. midterm elections cavalry arrived early in London. What do I mean by that?” Kudlow says in the Fox Business clip. “Well, the new British prime minister, Liz Truss, has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan which looks a lot like the basic thrust of Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America plan.”

Kudlow continues, heaping praise on Truss for “slashing tax rates and deregulating energy.”

“I just love it,” Kudlow beamed before suggesting that the “liberal business media” was wrong in “trashing her plan.” At the end of the clip (shared by MeidasTouch), Kudlow says, “Truss has it exactly right.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/when-larry-kudlow-gushed-about-liz-truss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version