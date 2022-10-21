That Time Larry Kudlow Gushed About Liz Truss

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 16:32 Hits: 4

Less than a month after Kudlow said this Liz Truss would resign as British Prime Minister and leave office in disgrace.

Source: The Wrap

Larry Kudlow, the Fox Business host and former Director of the National Economic Council under Trump, touted former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ economic plan less than a month ago, on a clip that has resurfaced, hilariously, thanks to Twitter.

“The U.S. midterm elections cavalry arrived early in London. What do I mean by that?” Kudlow says in the Fox Business clip. “Well, the new British prime minister, Liz Truss, has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan which looks a lot like the basic thrust of Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America plan.”

Kudlow continues, heaping praise on Truss for “slashing tax rates and deregulating energy.”

“I just love it,” Kudlow beamed before suggesting that the “liberal business media” was wrong in “trashing her plan.” At the end of the clip (shared by MeidasTouch), Kudlow says, “Truss has it exactly right.”

