Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 20:23 Hits: 2

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Republican strategist Alice Stewart and Democratic strategist Joel Payne about how political campaigns communicate their messages to voters with political ads.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/20/1130318766/campaigns-are-spending-record-amounts-on-political-advertising-but-will-it-work