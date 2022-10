Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 20:23 Hits: 2

Millions of federal student loan borrowers have applied to have their debt erased under President Biden's new plan, but any one of a handful of lawsuits could stop the relief before it even starts.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/20/1130318738/a-lawsuit-could-still-stop-bidens-student-loan-relief-in-its-tracks