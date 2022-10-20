Ron Johnson Just Can't Quit Those Fake Electors

Articles

Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022

Ever since it came out that Ron Johnson had been part of the fake elector scheme, he has been trying to deny or minimize his involvement. At first he knew nothing about it, then he said it was a staff issue and he had nothing to do with it. Eventually, he admitted to being involved, but only for a minute or two. Most recently, he said it took "only" an hour of his time.

Then it came out that one of Wisconsin's fake electors actually works for RoJo's campaign:

While the Oshkosh Republican continues to downplay his office’s connection to the effort, saying his participation lasted just seconds, one of Wisconsin’s false electors has been working on Johnson’s reelection campaign. Pam Travis, one of 10 Wisconsin Republicans who signed official-looking paperwork falsely claiming to be a presidential elector in 2020, has been a full-time staffer on Johnson’s competitive reelection bid since March 2022, according to the woman’s LinkedIn profile. Federal Election Commission reports indicate Johnson’s campaign paid Travis more than $10,200 for her work since April, and the campaign reimbursed Travis for just over $3,500 in mileage costs between May and July. read more

