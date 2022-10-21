'To Hell': Estonian Official Asked If He Would Like To See Putin Go To Jail

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
Estonians are known for their plain-speaking style.
Source: Liga.net
Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu gave an original answer to the question of the German journalist Deutsche Welle about the future of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin .
"Would you like to see Putin go to jail?" she asked.
Reinsalu thought for a couple of seconds and briefly replied: "To hell."
The first thing the Estonian Foreign Minister said in an interview was that Germany and the West as a whole should immediately step up efforts to supply Ukraine with military equipment and impose tougher sanctions against the Russian Federation.
"The Russian war is a genocide in Ukraine, Putin does not make a secret of this. Europe cannot feel safe while the Putin regime is in power," he said.
