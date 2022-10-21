'To Hell': Estonian Official Asked If He Would Like To See Putin Go To Jail

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 00:54 Hits: 2

Estonians are known for their plain-speaking style.

Source: Liga.net

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu gave an original answer to the question of the German journalist Deutsche Welle about the future of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin .

"Would you like to see Putin go to jail?" she asked.

Reinsalu thought for a couple of seconds and briefly replied: "To hell."

The first thing the Estonian Foreign Minister said in an interview was that Germany and the West as a whole should immediately step up efforts to supply Ukraine with military equipment and impose tougher sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"The Russian war is a genocide in Ukraine, Putin does not make a secret of this. Europe cannot feel safe while the Putin regime is in power," he said.